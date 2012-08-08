* Some relief for crops seen from showers
* Cooler temperatures seen through weekend
* Rainfall not seen as a drought buster
* Drought has spread to U.S. Delta crop region
(Adds midday weather update, fresh meteorologist quotes)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 8 Little change in midday weather
forecasts were noted for the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest crop
region with some relief still expected from showers and cooler
temperatures over the next week to 10 da y s, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Wednesday.
However, meteorologists also said that a turn to wetter and
cooler weather did n o t mean the drought was over.
"No major changes from the theme. There might be a little
less rain for southeast Iowa tonight and tomorrow but increased
rain in Missouri. There is a little more rain for the weekend in
the northwest," said Drew Lerner, a m et eorologist for World
Weather Inc.
Lerner said there were no signs that a moisture-robbing
heat-producing high pressure ridge would be rebuilding soon over
the Midwest crop region.
"No major ridge building, nothing to indicate another
buildup of the ridge or extremely hot weather," Lerner said.
The rain and cooler temperatures will provide relief for
late-season soybeans, but the change in the weather is arriving
too late to help the already severely damaged corn crop.
"It's definitely better than what we've had but I'd be
hesitant to call it a drought-buster. Longer-term outlooks still
look like a return to warm and dry," said Jason Nicholls, a
meteorologist for AccuWeather.
Nicholls said 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch of rain, with locally
heavier amounts, was expected in roughly 75 percent of the
Midwest from Wednesday through Friday morning, and a similar
weather system is expected next week.
"Temperatures will be cooler into the weekend, much more
seasonal, then warmer again next week, but not the extreme heat
we've had," Nicholls said.
Temperatures in the 80s (degrees Fahrenheit) are expected in
the Midwest for the next several days, rather than the 90s F and
low 100s F that have been slashing corn and soybean production
prospects.
"For the next 10 days we'll chip away at the moisture
deficit, but it looks warmer and drier again longer term,"
Nicholls said.
Corn and soybean prices were driven to record highs in late
July as the drought worsened, trimming crop production. Prices
for both have since been easing a bit due to the turn to cooler
weather accompanied by some showers.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Wednesday said about
one-third of the Midwest soybean crop could remain under
significant stress from lack of moisture.
CWG also said the popular weather models on which forecasts
are based were in some disagreement on Wednesday about the
amount of moisture the Midwest is likely to receive over the
next couple of days. The dueling forecasts led to some
skepticism that significant rains would fall.
And the worst drought in over a half century has spread to
the lush U.S. Delta crop region in the lower Mississippi, where
vast areas of soybeans, cotton and rice are grown.
"Rain chances are slim in the Delta in the next five days,
and stress continues to hinder ... crops in the northwestern
half of the region, mainly double-crop soybeans in Arkansas,
Mississippi, western Tennessee and western Kentucky," said CWG
meteorologist Joel Widenor.
Relentless heat and drought have slashed prospects for the
U.S. corn crop to a five-year low. The supply of corn next year
is expected to fall to its lowest lever in nearly 20 years.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday will
release its August crop report and traders were bracing for the
worst.
U.S. soybean inventories could fall to their lowest level in
32 years as the drought continues to trim U.S. soybean
production prospects.
Soybean conditions began to stabilize last week on improved
weather in a broad swath of the Midwest, while corn conditions
declined again. The ratings for both remained the worst since
1988.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson; editing by Carol Bishopric)