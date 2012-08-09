* Modest showers help stabilize crop declines
* But most corn already gone, soybean crop fading
* Corn prices nearing record high on Thursday
* Dry Delta a mounting worry for soy crop
* Hotly anticipated USDA crop report due Friday
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 9 Now is the summer of farmers' discontent; their
crops are limping into autumn as the worst drought in more than a half century
lingers in the U.S. Midwest and Plains.
And they're bracing for the worst. On Friday the U.S. Agriculture Department
will release its highly anticipated crop report, which was widely expected to
show sharp drops for corn and soybeans.
On the weather front, modest amounts of rainfall in portions of the Midwest
this week will provide only minimal relief from drought, an agricultural
meteorologist said Thursday.
"There will be some improvement, the cooler temperatures certainly will
help. But most of the Midwest has not had enough rain for significant
improvement," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
"Crops may stabilize or decline a little more the next couple of weeks," he
added.
Rainfall this week totaled 0.25 to 1.00 inch and was scattered over about
half of the Midwest, but only about 25 percent received the heavier amount.
"There will be better rains today in the eastern Corn Belt, and the good
news is that high temperatures the next couple of weeks will be in the 70s to
80s degrees Fahrenheit rather than 100 F," Karst said.
But "certainly no drought busting rains," he stressed.
Another round of modest showers were forecast for next week that will mimic
the occasional downpours of the past couple of days, Karst said.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Thursday said the Midwest should be
slightly wetter and cooler for the next two weeks, but soybeans in the U.S.
Delta, a lush crop region near the lower Mississippi Valley, would be drier for
the next 10 days.
That dryness would add stress to an already struggling soybean crop.
"Shower potential has become more limited in the next 10 days in the Delta.
This will pose the greatest threat to double-crop soybeans in areas of Arkansas
and bordering sections of Tennessee and Mississippi," said CWG meteorologist
Joel Widenor.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures soared Thursday, with bellwether
new-crop December corn setting a life of contract high of $8.26-1/2 per bushel
as investors bought, bracing for government and private projections of sharp
declines in domestic crop prospects.
Soybean prices were up too, and the wheat market was nearly mirroring the
gains in corn and soy.
Corn prices soared to a record $8.28-3/4 per bushel in late July as it
became apparent there would be a significant shortfall of corn output. The
smallest crop in 5 years is expected despite early plantings of the largest
acreage in 75 years.
USDA on Friday will release its August crop report and traders were getting
prepared for another bull run in prices.
Domestic corn inventories could fall to a 17-year low next summer following
this year's harvest, and soybean supplies could drop to their lowest in 32 years
as drought continues to trim production prospects.
Soybean conditions began to stabilize last week on improved weather in a
broad swath of the Midwest, while corn conditions declined again. Still, the
ratings for both remained the worst since 1988.
