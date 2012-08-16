Aug 16 The worst drought in a half century kept a tight hold on top U.S. farm states over the past week as amid a few improvements there were areas of more serious degradation, according to a report from climate experts issued on Thursday. Rain provided some relief to parched farm land stretching from Iowa through Ohio, while other areas including the Southern and Central Plains were not as lucky and remained parched. Climatologists reported drought in 87 percent of the U.S. corn crop, 85 percent of soybeans, 63 percent of hay and 72 percent of cattle. More than half of the corn and soybean areas were experiencing extreme to exceptional drought, which has led to reduced yields and earlier harvests for those crops, according to the report.