By Alyce Hinton
| July 27
July 27 The drought and extreme heat wreaking
havoc across the U.S. farm belt is killing fish by the thousands
in lakes and rivers and could pose a problem to migrating ducks
and other waterfowl if it stretches into the fall, officials
said.
Authorities are tallying up the losses which could run into
the millions of dollar as the worst drought in 56 years expands,
devastating the corn and soybean crops and forcing ranchers to
cull their herds due to scorched pasture.
"Nationwide we are talking tens of millions to hundreds of
millions (of dollars in losses). It just depends upon how long
it lasts and how widespread it becomes," said fisheries
biologist Dan Stephenson of the Illinois Department of Natural
Resources.
"If this drought persists into fall, when the duck and other
waterfowl pass through on their way south, there could be a
larger problem," Stephenson told Reuters.
In Iowa, losses were estimated at $10.1 million after 37,000
fish were found dead along a 42-mile stretch of the Des Moines
River from the dam in Eldon to the Farmington Bridge in the
northeast of the state.
"Temperatures were extremely high ... I mean 97 degrees
(Fahrenheit; 36 Celsius) is essentially unheard of on this
stretch of the river and it's certainly higher than anything
I've ever seen," says fisheries biologist Mark Flammang of the
Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Flammang said the majority of fish killed in Iowa were
shovelnose sturgeon, with a value of $116.20 per lb based on
guidelines from the American Fisheries Society.
After one of the mildest winters on record, the weather
turned dry and temperatures began soaring into the triple-digit
degrees Fahrenheit in the Midwest, which grows 75 percent of the
country's corn and soybean crops.
Excessive heat arrived early for the game fishing industry,
in June rather than the usual August to September. When June's
record high temperatures burned through the Midwest, it was too
late for the fishing industry to fix the problem.
"We install large pond and lake aeration systems to keep the
water moving and oxygenated during stressful times, however the
dilemma here is that these systems need to be installed in
spring to start circulating water before the heat arrives,"
Nate Herman, owner of Herman Brothers Lake and Land Management
Company in Peoria, Illinois, said. "Cooler water at the bottom
needs to be mixed slowly before summer or you kill your fish
yourself."
Fish are particularly susceptible to even subtle changes in
their environments. Oxygen levels usually fluctuate during the
day and night depending on temperature and other factors.
But the hot weather heated some waterways to between 85 and
90 degrees, forcing oxygen levels in the water down to a degree
that caused fish to suffocate.
"The warmer the water, the less oxygen it can hold," said
Herman.
Five parts per million of oxygen found in water is conducive
to fish, three parts per million stresses them, and at two parts
per million or less they start to die, he said.
The drought hit cool-water species of fish like black
crappie, northern pike and walleye disproportionately harder as
they are not accustomed to warm conditions.
(Reporting By Alyce Hinton; editing by Jim Marshall)