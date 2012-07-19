* Drought covers 73 pct of Midwest, 68 pct of High Plains
* Intensifies in all major farm states, crops suffer
* Worsening in top corn states Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska
By Karl Plume
July 19 The most expansive U.S. drought in more
than a half century intensified this week and stretched further
into major farm areas of the western Midwest where crops had
largely been shielded from the harsh conditions that decimated
yields further east.
The moderate drought in parts of eastern Nebraska, northern
Illinois and much of the top corn and soybean state Iowa was
downgraded to a severe drought in the past week, climate experts
said Thursday, and forecasts showed little relief in sight.
Prices of both corn and soybeans soared to all-time highs
on Thursday, with corn climbing more than 50 percent in the past
four weeks alone due to the worsening drought, squeezing ethanol
and livestock producer margins and chilling export demand.
More extreme heat and scant rains were expected in the area
over the next week, suggesting the poorest crop conditions since
the historic 1988 drought would continue to erode, sapping yield
potential at a time when supplies will be uncomfortably tight.
"We're seeing increasing areas of moderate to severe drought
across Nebraska and Iowa, and nothing has improved in Illinois.
In fact, things have gotten worse," said Sterling Smith, analyst
with Citigroup.
"The areas around the Nebraska-Iowa border in particular
have been some of the better performing areas where we haven't
seen as much damage. There is going to be, over the next eight
days or so, intense heat and no rain so I think we'll see
further crop losses coming from there," he said.
Stronger yields from those areas had, until recently, had
been expected to offset lower production from drought-decimated
crops in Indiana, Missouri and southern Illinois.
MIDWEST DROUGHT EXPANDS
More than 70 percent of the nine-state Midwest was in some
stage of drought in the week ended July 17, up from 63 percent
the prior week, according to the Drought Monitor, a weekly
report compiled by climate experts.
The Midwest produces about 75 percent of the corn and
soybeans grown in the United States, and half of that region was
in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the
region a week earlier, the Drought Monitor reported.
Severe drought expanded to encompass nearly 59 percent of
Iowa, up from about 13 percent the previous week. Ninety-five
percent of No. 2 corn and soy state Illinois was in severe
drought or worse, up from about 66 percent a week ago.
"This past week was not a very favorable one. Statewide
average rainfall (in Iowa) was much below normal and
temperatures much above normal," Harry Hillaker, state
climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. "There's
not much left of the corn belt that's in good shape."
"The soil moisture in Iowa is pretty much gone so there's
not much to keep crops going. Even if temperatures went down 5
degrees and rainfall increased 50 percent for the rest of this
month, it might slow the rate of decline but it's not going to
reverse the decline in crop conditions and the ultimate yield."
Drought also tightened its grip on the High Plains, with 68
percent of the six-state region in severe drought or worse, up
from 56 percent the prior week, the Drought Monitor showed.
Nearly 64 percent of Kansas was in extreme to exceptional
drought as of Tuesday, up from 28 percent the previous week.
Conditions in Nebraska also worsened, with 75 percent of the
state in severe drought or worse, up from 55 percent the week
before.
Meteorologists are calling it the worst drought since 1956.
