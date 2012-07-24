* Rain arrives for some drought-hit Midwest farms, towns
* Grain prices tumble, but drought not "broken"
* Fires, widespread water restrictions stay in place
By Bob Burgdorfer
CHICAGO, July 24 Welcome rains provided some
relief to heat-stressed cities and worried farmers in the U.S.
Midwest on Tuesday, but reports of failed crops, wildfires and
other fallout from the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years
tempered any optimism.
The first soaking rains for weeks in parts of the northern
Midwest sent U.S. corn and soybean prices sharply lower. But
those prices still hover around record highs with weather
forecasts for August indicating more heat is on the way.
More rain is forecast for the next 10 days across northern
Midwest crop areas, while the southern half will remain dry,
forecasters said. Forecasts also called for the central and
southern Midwest to remain hot the next two weeks.
"One set of rainstorms does not put us out of danger in a
drought," said agriculture economist Jim Robb. "We have already
set huge declines in corn and soybean yields, even if it rains
every day for the balance of the growing season."
At the Chicago Board of Trade, corn for September delivery
closed 24 cents lower at $7.90 a bushel, down 3 percent, and
August soybeans closed 49-1/4 cents lower at $16.49-1/4, down
2.9 percent. September delivery wheat closed 34 cents lower at
$8.78-3/4 a bushel, down 3.7 percent on the day.
Only a quarter of the U.S. corn crop is now rated in good to
excellent condition, according to the U.S. Agriculture
Department. That is the worst condition at this key stage of the
growing season since the 1988 drought which caused more than $40
billion worth of damage and created havoc in domestic and world
food markets.
Crop scouts in Indiana and Ohio this week found fields of
short, wilted corn stalks with no ears of grain. In a normal
year, corn plants would be lush, green and six feet tall.
"This ground where they were looking, on a good year, is 200
bushels-plus," central Indiana farmer Stewart Major said on
Tuesday, referring to his withered corn field. "It started
losing yield around the first of July."
Severe damage has also been reported in Iowa and Illinois,
which alone produce about a third of U.S. corn and soybeans. The
knock-on effect from the losses is already being seen around the
world since the United States is the world's single largest
exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat.
Ken Ash, head of trade and agriculture at the Organization
of Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, said that the
United States should consider lowering its mandated targets for
using corn to produce ethanol if drought reports worsen.
Last year, 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop was used to
produce the fuel. Corn is also the basic livestock feed in many
nations and has hundreds of other uses.
"At the moment, with what's on the table, we're calm but
watching what happens," Ash said. "What's really important is
whether it gets worse."
Markets now expect the smallest U.S. corn harvest in 10
years at 11.4 billion bushels, according to grain analysts
polled by Reuters on Tuesday. That was down from initial
forecasts for production over 14 billion bushels.
"Heat and dryness aborted kernels and population was really
thin," Kyle Tapley, an agricultural meteorologist at MDA
EarthSat, said after inspecting Ohio corn fields this week.
Soybeans mature later than corn, and the U.S. soy crop may
escape the worst of the drought providing forecasted rains
arrive in time. Analysts expect U.S. soy harvest of 2.9 billion
bushels, which would be down just 5 percent from last year but
the smallest in five years, according to the Reuters poll.
The USDA on Monday dropped its rating of the soybean crop
for the fourth straight week, with 31 percent of the crop rated
good to excellent. The biggest drops in condition ratings were
in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas.
FIRES, HEAT STRESS CONTINUE
Weeks of triple-digit heat and prolonged dryness continue to
take a toll in the Midwest and Plains states, one of the largest
food producing regions of the world. Nebraska, Wisconsin,
Indiana and other states have issued drought emergencies.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency
due to the drought and severe heat which has so far been blamed
for the deaths of 25 people in the state.
"Our farmers are suffering tremendous losses in crops and
livestock, and we're seeing more heat-related deaths and
emergency room visits, particularly among seniors," he said.
In north-central Nebraska, a wildfire had burned more than
58,000 acres of forest, grassland and farmland by Tuesday with
at least 10 homes and other structures destroyed. A lightning
strike started the Fairfield Creek blaze five days ago, the
state's emergency management agency said, and fire crews were
battling two new blazes on Tuesday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department has designated 1,297
counties across 29 states as disaster areas due to the drought,
making the areas eligible for low-interest emergency loans.
Forecasters on Tuesday said the outlook for the northern
Midwest over the next 10 days was milder and wetter than for the
southern parts of the region.
"There's a better chance of rain from Minnesota into
Michigan and into the eastern Ohio River Valley," Jason
Nicholls, meteorologist for AccuWeather, said of the outlook for
the next 10 days. But it will remain too dry in an area
extending from Iowa to central Illinois and back into Missouri
and Kansas, he added.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s to 90s degrees
Fahrenheit (26 to 35 degrees Celsius) for the next two days,
followed by a cooler trend, only to heat up again next week into
the 90s to triple digits, Nicholls predicted.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Michael Hirtzer;
Editing by Peter Bohan and Jim Marshall)