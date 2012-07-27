By Sam Nelson and Karl Plume
| CHICAGO/SCRANTON, Iowa, July 27
CHICAGO/SCRANTON, Iowa, July 27 Temperatures
heading north of 100 degrees Fahrenheit and scarce rain
portended another blistering weekend for much of the U.S.
Midwest, where the most extensive drought since 1956 is
devastating crops, evaporating rivers, and threatening to push
world food prices higher.
Violent storms brought rain to the extreme eastern portions
of the U.S. corn belt in Ohio on Thursday night, but moisture
was sparse further west.
The mercury soared in Missouri, where St. Louis was expected
to reach 101 degrees F (38 Celsius) on Friday. Drought is
afflicting nearly all of east-central Missouri, central and
western Illinois and much of Iowa, all major corn and soybean
producing states.
Farther west in Kansas City, temperatures were expected to
move back over 100 degrees on Sunday as residents looked for
ways to conserve water.
In Missouri, more than 600 farmers have applied for state
funds to drill new wells, deepen existing wells or expand
irrigation systems under a program for livestock and crop
farmers severely hit by drought, Governor Jay Nixon said.
In Kansas, Governor Sam Brownback objected to federal
officials releasing water from three Kansas reservoirs to keep
the Missouri River navigable and protect endangered birds. A
spokesperson said Brownback preferred to keep the reservoirs as
high as possible to conserve water for farmers and communities
drawing from them.
A year ago, the Missouri River flooded parts of Iowa,
Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, tearing up levees and roads and
inundating fields.
After flooding last year, the Mississippi River is now so
low that barge operators must lighten loads to avoid getting
stuck.
FISH DYING, FOWL MAY BE NEXT
Extreme conditions are killing fish by the thousands in
lakes and rivers and could pose a problem for migrating ducks
and other waterfowl if the drought stretches into the fall,
officials said.
Nationwide, fishing losses could run from tens of millions
to hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the
drought lasts and how widespread it is, said Dan Stephenson, an
Illinois state fisheries biologist.
Damage to corn, soybean and wheat crops is expected to push
food prices higher in the United States and around the world.
The United States is the world's largest exporter of corn,
soybeans and wheat.
At the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, corn for September
delivery was up 2.2 percent, August soybeans up 1.7 percent and
September wheat up about 1.6 percent.
Over the next week, soaring temperatures and little rain
were in store for crops in most of Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska,
Kansas and Missouri, said Don Keeney, an MDA EarthSat Weather
meteorologist.
"Crops will continue to deteriorate. The corn crop is
already gone. and in the north and east, beans will improve some
but not in the southwest," Keeney said.
Showers and cooler temperatures were expected to bring some
relief to eastern parts of the Midwest on Friday, and on
Saturday and Sunday in the northwest part of the region, Keeney
said.
Farmers planted corn and soybeans earlier than usual this
year after a warmer than normal winter, but conditions have
rapidly deteriorated.
Trade sources said on Friday that Informa Economics had cut
its estimate for 2012 U.S. corn yields per acre and production
and its projection for U.S. soybean yields per acre and overall
production.
Corn yield prospects in central and northeast Iowa were
highly variable, scouts on a U.S. Midwest crop tour said.
Some plants have withered and died in the worst drought in
56 years, some have thin stalks and small ears, and others are
mostly green, but visibly stressed.
All of Iowa was in severe drought or worse, according to the
weekly U.S. Drought Monitor for the week ending July 24 issued
by climatologists, and almost 30 percent of the nine-state
Midwest was suffering extreme drought.
(Additional reporting by Alyce Hinton in Chicago, Kevin Murphy
in Kansas City and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by
David Bailey; Editing by Mary Milliken, Toni Reinhold)