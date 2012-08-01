CHICAGO Aug 1 More than 200 additional counties
hit by the worst drought in the United States in decades were
declared disaster areas on Wednesday as concerns about financial
losses and soaring food prices stayed on the boil.
Triple-digit temperatures continued to roast crops and
livestock in the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains, though
forecasts for more scattered rains took some of the edge off
grain markets after recent record highs.
Water levels on rivers, reservoirs and ponds remained low
and power grids felt the burden of heavy air-conditioning demand
as sweltering temperatures baked the rural heartland in the
largest food-exporting nation.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack took more steps to
provide drought-hit farmers with relief, naming another 218
counties in 12 states as disaster areas due to the drought and
making farmers eligible for low-interest loans and other aid.
The USDA has now designated 1,584 counties in 32 states --
more than half of all counties in the United States -- as
disaster areas, 1,452 due to drought.
Vilsack also said farmers would be allowed to harvest hay
from almost 4 million acres of grasslands set aside for
conservation purposes, and he said that crop insurance companies
had agreed to allow farmers a special grace period on payments
for insurance policies covering losses this year.
"The assistance announced today will help U.S. livestock
producers dealing with climbing feed prices, critical shortages
of hay and deteriorating pasturelands," Vilsack said.
USDA said last week that U.S. food prices could rise as much
as 3.5 percent this year and up to 4 percent in 2013 due to the
drought, with soaring corn and soybean prices being built into
higher meat, dairy and poultry prices.
In Illinois, which together with Iowa usually produces about
a third of all U.S. corn and soybeans, 98 of 102 counties have
now been designated as disaster areas.
"While harvest has yet to begin, we already see that the
drought has caused considerable crop damage," Governor Pat Quinn
said.
According to the Illinois State Water Survey, Illinois
averaged just 12.6 inches of rain from January to June, making
the first half of 2012 the sixth driest on record. Every month
has had above-normal temperatures, and the average of 52.8
degrees for the first six months of the year is the warmest on
record.
As of Sunday, only 5 percent of Illinois corn was rated good
to excellent with 71 percent rated poor to very poor.
The southern Corn Belt from Ohio to Nebraska was battered by
hot, dry conditions last month, hampering pollination -- the key
growth stage of the corn plant. Soybeans, which are planted
later than corn and, as a legume, need less moisture, have fared
better and are now setting pods in many locations where corn is
gone.
Still, Illinois soybeans were rated just 9 percent good to
excellent and 56 percent poor to very poor as of last Sunday.
GRAIN PRICES OFF RECORD HIGHS, FOR NOW
The prolonged drought shows no sign of ending soon. In July,
a total of 4,313 record high temperatures were recorded around
the country, according to forecaster AccuWeather.
"The reason for this incredible heat has been the location
of the jet stream," it said, citing unusually high atmospheric
pressure. "This high pressure pushed the jet stream much farther
north than usual, and there was virtually no chance of rain.
"The first few days of August look to be no different,"
AccuWeather said. "Temperatures on Wednesday will poke above 110
degrees (Fahrenheit) from Oklahoma City to Wichita, and many
more records are likely to fall by the end of the week."
But forecasts for a better chance of scattered rain in some
parched areas of the Corn Belt on Wednesday took Chicago Board
of Trade grain prices lower after recent record highs.
"The U.S. weather model has a little wetter forecast than
yesterday, but overall it looks like a similar pattern in August
that we saw at the end of July," said Jason Nicholls,
meteorologist for AccuWeather.
Corn for December delivery closed 4-3/4 cents a bushel lower
at $8.00-3/4 while November soybeans fell 12 cents to $16.29.
September wheat fell 8-3/4 cents at $8.79-1/2.
"There's profit-taking," said grains analyst Charlie
Sernatinger of ABN AMRO in Chicago.
Corn prices fell after chalking up the biggest two-month
gain since the last major drought in 1988, rallying 45 percent
through June and July due to the drought.
Corn provides the base for dozens of products, from feed to
ethanol fuel to starch, bioplastics and paint. The U.S. alone
usually accounts for more than half of all world export
shipments of corn, feeding worries from Asia to Europe to the
Middle East about high food prices, short supplies and potential
unrest.
The Farm Credit System, a government-linked lender that is
the top banker for U.S. farmers, said on Wednesday that it
expects livestock producers and crop processors to feel the main
brunt of the drought rather than grain farmers.
"Crop insurance and the hedging of input costs will tend to
minimize the adverse effects," said Tracey McCabe, CEO of the
Farm Credit Funding Corp. "However, some borrowers that depend
on crops for inputs may be negatively affected as the
implications of the drought unfold."
