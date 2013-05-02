KANSAS CITY, Mo. May 2 Drought across key agricultural areas of the central United States eased slightly over the last week, though more moisture was needed in many parts to replenish parched soils, state and federal climatologists said in a report on Thursday.

The "Drought Monitor" report showed that the U.S. Midwest, a key corn and soybean growing area, was largely free from the grip of aridity, with only 14.05 percent of the region in moderate or worse drought.

The High Plains, which suffered the most from drought over the last several months and is a key wheat growing area, had roughly 69 percent of the region suffering from severe or worse drought as of April 30, down slightly from the previous week.

Extreme drought in the High Plains shrank to 32.53 percent of the region from 37.82 percent over the last week. However, exceptional drought, the most severe level, expanded to 8 percent of the region from 7.32 percent, due largely to worsening conditions in western Kansas and southeast Colorado.

Six-month precipitation for southeastern Colorado is less than 30 percent of the normal level, the report said.

But generally the region was seeing drought in retreat, according to the weekly Drought Monitor report.

A developing storm over the nation's mid-section could bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of precipitation across the east-central Plains, upper Midwest, lower and middle Mississippi Valley, and eastern Gulf Coast region, the Drought Monitor said.

The National Weather Service outlook for May 7-11 calls for above-normal temperatures in the West and Northeast, while cooler-than-normal conditions are forecast from the central and southern Plains into the Southeast.

