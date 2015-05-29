(Repeats to add PIX slug to indicate photos available)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK May 29 A U.S. Navy SEAL hopeful and
his friend, an off-duty lifeguard, were barreling through
underwater drills in a pool just 3.5 feet (1 meter) deep. No one
realized anything was wrong until their limp, unconscious bodies
were noticed beneath the surface.
This summer, nearly four years after those deaths in a
Staten Island pool raised alarms about a little known hazard
called shallow-water blackout or hypoxic blackout, New York City
is putting up warning signs at all public pools prohibiting
prolonged breath holding.
It is part of a movement to raise awareness of the peril
that has killed accomplished swimmers and to stop it by banning
lengthy breath holding in the nation's estimated 300,000 public
pools.
Shallow-water blackout occurs when a person tries to swim
underwater for an extraordinarily long time, typically to build
endurance. Swimmers often start by taking multiple deep breaths
to go a longer distance underwater, causing their blood levels
of carbon dioxide to plunge. Once underwater, carbon dioxide
levels fail to rise quickly enough to signal the brain to
breathe, oxygen levels fall rapidly, and the swimmer faints
underwater and drowns.
"Because the swimmer has a low oxygen level at the time of
the fainting, brain damage occurs within a couple of minutes,
and death is very likely," a doctor warns in a recent public
service announcement. Afterward, Olympic Gold Medalist Michael
Phelps urges coaches to end the risky swim team tradition of
marathon breath-holding workouts.
New York City and Santa Barbara, California are among the
first U.S. cities to outlaw long breath holding in public pools.
The hazard recently drew a national spotlight when the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 22 published a
New York City Health Department study on "dangerous underwater
breath-holding behaviors." The study said New York City's ban on
long breath holding, passed with little fanfare in 2013 after
the Staten Island deaths, could serve as a model for other
cities.
Santa Barbara intensified enforcement efforts of its
existing ban after the 2014 death of college water polo player
Nick Johnson, 19. The city has overhauled lifeguard training and
posted bright yellow signs warning against the forbidden
behavior.
LOST LOVED ONES
The push to ban breath holding is largely driven by families
who lost loved ones and were stunned to learn about the deadly
phenomenon still unknown to many lifeguards, swim coaches and
even coroners.
"I'm a doctor and I never heard of shallow water blackout,"
said Dr. Rhonda Milner, a retired radiologist. She founded
Shallow Water Blackout Prevention to raise awareness following
the 2011 death of her 25-year-old son in their backyard pool in
Atlanta while breath holding to train for spear fishing.
There are no nationwide statistics on fatalities from
shallow-water blackout. But in New York state alone, four people
aged 17 to 22 and "known to be advanced to expert swimmers" died
in breath holding incidents from 1988 to 2011, according to the
New York City health department study.
Three deaths that were likely shallow water blackout were
recorded between 2008 and 2014 in pools insured by The Redwoods
Group, which covers about half of the YMCAs in the U.S., said
company spokesman Gareth Hedges. All three had a military
connection, including a Navy SEAL hopeful who died on New York's
Long Island in 2008, a veteran who was also a triathlete who
died in Maine in 2011 and a third case in the U.S. Southeast, he
said.
Meanwhile, a Naval investigation is underway into the April
deaths of two SEALS while training in a swimming pool at a
Virginia military base, said Lieutenant David Lloyd, a Navy
spokesman.
Critics say the bans won't work because it is virtually
impossible for lifeguards in busy public pools to detect such
subtle but potentially fatal behavior.
But Santa Barbara lifeguards twice in the past year have
stopped the behavior, said Rich Hanna, manager of Santa
Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department.
"It's difficult, but lifeguards have a better chance at
preventing it than finding it after it happens," Redwoods'
Hedges said. "Drowning victims don't yell for help, they don't
splash, they don't look like they do on TV. They just kind of
silently slip underwater."
