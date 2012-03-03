March 2 Three young people have been
hospitalized with kidney failure and a dozen others sickened in
Casper, Wyoming, in an outbreak linked to a batch of the
designer drug Spice, authorities said on Friday.
State medical officials said the cause of the outbreak was
under investigation but that Casper residents who sought medical
treatment for vomiting and back pain had recently smoked or
ingested a chemical-laced herbal product packaged as "blueberry
spice."
The illnesses reported by physicians and hospitals in the
Wyoming city beginning last Sunday added up to a cluster that
alarmed health officials by the end of the week.
"At this point, we are viewing use of this drug as a
potentially life-threatening situation," Tracy Murphy, Wyoming
state epidemiologist, said in a statement.
Those who have fallen ill range in age from the late teens
to early 20s and all used blueberry-flavored spice, said Bob
Herrington, director of the Casper-Natrona County Health
Department.
Harrington said the outbreak was causing concern among
health and law enforcement officials in the city of 55,000
residents.
"Based on our information from the doctors, the three people
with kidney failure are in pretty serious shape; they're very
sick," he said.
Spice is sometimes sold as "legal marijuana" because of the
high that users experience from plant material coated with
chemicals that claim to mimic THC, the active ingredient in
marijuana, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney)