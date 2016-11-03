(Adds dropped word "file" in first paragraph)

Nov 3 U.S. prosecutors could file the first charges in their criminal investigation of generic drugmakers over suspected price collusion by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported.

The antitrust investigation by the Justice Department spans more than a dozen companies and about two dozen drugs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The grand jury probe is examining whether some executives agreed with one another to raise prices, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2e6cZjF)

