Dec 14 The U.S. Department of Justice accused
two executives of Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc of colluding with
other generic drugmakers to fix prices, the first criminal
charges stemming from a sweeping two-year investigation,
Bloomberg reported.
Heritage Pharmaceuticals' former chief executive, Jeffrey
Glazerof, and an ex-president, Jason Malek, were charged in
Philadelphia on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing court
filings. (bloom.bg/2hFD6PS)
Shares of generic drugmakers such as Mylan NV, Endo
International Plc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd tumbled after the report.
A representative from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, based in
Eatontown, New Jersey, was not immediately available for
comment.
