By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, March 1
WASHINGTON, March 1 California, Illinois and 18
more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that
six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up
prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's
office said on Wednesday.
Connecticut, which leads the group, and 19 other states
filed the original lawsuit on Dec. 15. It added the additional
states in filing an amended complaint which also added
violations of state antitrust laws, the Connecticut attorney
general's office said in a statement.
The state lawsuit is part of a broader effort by the federal
government, states and the U.S. Congress to address the rising
cost of many generic drugs.
The drugs involved in the state lawsuit are the delayed
release version of a common antibiotic, doxycycline hyclate, and
glyburide, an older drug used to treat diabetes.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Connecticut, also names Australian drugmaker Mayne
Pharma Group Ltd, Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurobindo Pharma
Ltd and Citron Pharma LLC.
The lawsuit characterized Heritage as the "principal
architect and ringleader" that helped organize a "wide-ranging
series of conspiracies" to fix prices. The U.S. Justice
Department filed a related lawsuit in December against two
former Heritage executives.
A spokeswoman for Aurobindo declined to comment while the
other companies did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)