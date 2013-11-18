(Updates with comment from Pew, adds details)
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate on Monday
approved a bill designed to prevent the type of quality control
problems that led last year to a deadly outbreak of fungal
meningitis traced to a tainted pharmaceutical mixed by a
Massachusetts pharmacy.
The bill, known as the Drug Quality and Security Act,
clarifies the law regarding drug compounding and creates a new
category of compounding pharmacies known as "outsourcing
facilities."
It also creates a national set of standards to track
pharmaceuticals through the distribution chain to help thwart
the introduction of fake medications into the drug supply.
The bill was passed earlier by the House of Representatives
and is expected to be signed into law by President Barack Obama
within days.
Traditionally, pharmacists who compound medications mix
tailored doses for individual patients in response to a specific
prescription. Over the last decade the practice has mushroomed,
with some pharmacies selling thousands of doses of regularly
used mixtures without prescriptions for physicians to keep for
future use.
The new law creates a category of compounding outsourcing
facilities that will be able to sell to hospitals in bulk. The
facility can choose to register with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), in which case it will undergo regular
inspections and be subject to tighter quality controls.
Some pharmacies may choose not to register with the FDA.
Lawmakers are betting hospitals will choose to buy from
companies that are regulated by the FDA.
"For the first time there is a category of compounding
pharmacies that will be regularly inspected by the FDA, which
should provide peace of mind to the hospitals purchasing these
drugs," said Allan Coukell, who oversees medical programs at The
Pew Charitable Trusts.
The bill is designed to provide greater oversight over
pharmacies such as the New England Compounding Center in
Framingham, Massachusetts, which was at the heart of the
meningitis outbreak that killed more than 50 people.
Although they will be regulated by the FDA the outsourcing
facilities will be exempt from the full spectrum of rules that
apply to traditional pharmaceutical companies. Traditional
pharmacies will continue to be regulated by state boards of
pharmacy.
The bill will also create national standards to track and
trace drugs amid growing concerns over counterfeit drugs. Last
year, fake vials of Roche Holding AG's cancer drug
Avastin appeared in the United States from Britain, where it was
purchased from a Turkish wholesaler.
In the United States, dozens of states have some type of
regulation designed to track a drug's pedigree, but the rules
are inconsistent. This bill is designed to resolve the current
patchwork of federal regulation by applying a uniform standard
nationwide.
(Additional reporting by Ros Krasny in Washington; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick, Dan Grebler and Chris Reese)