* Latest 22 Florida arrests bring total to over 100
* Authorities target rogue "pill mill" pain clinics
* Five doctors, two pharmacists nabbed on Friday
* Prescription drug abuse called fastest-growing problem
TAMPA, Fla., Oct 28 U.S. authorities arrested
22 people in Florida on Friday, including pharmacists and
doctors, in a crackdown against prescription drug abuse that
officials say is the nation's fastest growing drug problem.
The arrests in Orlando and Tampa were the latest steps in
successive operations by federal and local authorities to shut
down so-called "pill mill" pain clinics, prescription forgery
rings and illegal online pharmacies involved in the illegal
distribution of prescription drugs such as painkillers.
At a news conference in Tampa, U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said these operations, dubbed Pill Nation I and II, had
led so far to 118 arrests, the seizure of more than $19 million
in assets and the closure of at least 40 Florida pain clinics.
"Our targeted, aggressive enforcement actions are sending a
clear message that -- here in Florida, which has long been the
nation's epicenter for the illegal distribution of prescription
drugs -- the days of easily acquiring these drugs from corrupt
doctors and pharmacists are coming to an end," Holder said.
He was accompanied by the administrator of the U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration (DEA), Michele Leonhart, and Florida
state officials.
Those arrested in Florida on Friday, who included five
doctors and two pharmacists, were charged with illegally
diverting controlled substances.
Holder said in prepared remarks the abuse of prescription
drugs, such as painkiller oxycodone and methadone, which is
used for drug addiction detoxification, was now the
fastest-growing drug problem in the country.
DEA chief Leonhart called it an "epidemic." Prescription
drugs now caused more overdose deaths in the United States than
"street drugs" such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Holder said an estimated 7 million people in the United
States regularly used prescription drugs for nonmedical purposes and this abuse contributed to nearly 40,000 deaths
and almost $200 billion in healthcare costs annually.
Last year alone, one in seven teens abused prescription
drugs to get high, officials said.
Holder said the problem had reached "crisis proportions" in
Florida, where between 2005 and 2010 the number of
oxycodone-related deaths increased by 345 percent.
On Saturday, the DEA was sponsoring a National Prescription
Drug Take Back Day which will allow people to dispose of
expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at more than
5,000 collection sites throughout the United States.
(Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Eric Walsh)