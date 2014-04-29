By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, April 29
ATLANTA, April 29 Georgia Governor Nathan Deal
signed legislation on Tuesday requiring some applicants for food
stamps and welfare benefits to undergo a drug test.
Under the bill, testing could be required if authorities
have a "reasonable suspicion" of drug use. A person failing the
test would temporarily lose benefits, although their children
could receive assistance through another adult.
Drug use is a barrier to finding and keeping a job, Deal
spokesman Brian Robinson said.
"If some, however, reject treatment and instead choose a
lifestyle that renders them unemployable, taxpayers shouldn't
have to subsidize that," Robinson said.
Debbie Seagraves, executive director of the American Civil
Liberties Union of Georgia, called the legislation "shameful"
and said it violated the constitutional protection against
unreasonable searches.
She also argued that state employees are not adequately
trained to detect signs of possible drug use.
"It's a badly flawed bill," she said. "It will be
challenged."
Deal, a Republican, is up for re-election this year and will
likely face State Senator Jason Carter, a Democrat and the
grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, in the November
general election.
Jason Carter, who voted against the bill, declined through a
spokesman to comment.
A federal judge late last year struck down a Florida bill
requiring drug screening for welfare recipients, ruling it
violated the constitutional prohibition of unreasonable
searches.
Last summer, North Carolina Republican Governor Pat McCrory
vetoed legislation that would have required some recipients of
cash welfare benefits to undergo drug screenings, saying it had
proven ineffective in other states.
(Editing by Kevin Gray)