By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The Obama administration on
Tuesday urged more local police and fire departments to equip
their officers with a medication used to revive people who have
overdosed on heroin, citing a troubling increase in deaths from
the drug.
Naloxone, a blocking agent that can reverse the effects of
an overdose and help restore breathing, has been used by law
enforcement and first responders in some cities and
municipalities, but its use needs to be expanded, U.S. drug
officials said.
"Naloxone can save lives," the White House's Office of
National Drug Control Policy said in a statement.
"Because police are often the first on the scene of an
overdose, the Obama administration strongly encourages local law
enforcement agencies to train and equip their personnel with
this lifesaving drug," said Gil Kerlikowske, the office's
director.
Officials' push for more life-saving treatment comes as
actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's death from an apparent overdose
has revived a national debate over drug abuse, with a spotlight
on heroin.
Heroin use has jumped by 80 percent in recent years, drug
control officials said, with 669,000 Americans saying they had
used the drug in 2012, up from 373,000 in 2007. But it is still
rare compared to other substance abuse, Kerlikowske told
reporters in a conference call.
Data show prescription opioid painkiller abuse far outpaces
heroin and continues to grow even as U.S. drug officials and the
Food and Drug Administration take steps to combat their illicit
use.
About 12.5 million people abused prescription opioids in
2012, about the same as in 2007, U.S. government data show.
About 3,000 people died from heroin overdose in 2010 compared to
more than 16,600 deaths from opioid painkiller overdose.
Wilson Compton, deputy director of the National Institute on
Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, said the number
of so-called "frequent users" of heroin has risen leading to the
spike in deaths even as casual use has fallen.
Officials acknowledged a link between the use of
prescription painkillers and heroin but dismissed the notion
that people are moving to heroin as a direct result of efforts
to block access to prescription pain medications.
Instead, officials blamed economics.
"There is evidence to suggest that some users eventually
begin to substitute pills with heroin, which is often cheaper
than prescription drugs," Kerlikowske said.
Some states and municipalities, including parts of New York
City, have already launched programs to equip law enforcement
with naloxone. Twenty states also already have laws on naloxone
access or so-called "good Samaritan" laws to protect those who
try to help an overdose victim, or both.
On Tuesday, Boston also plans to announce efforts to expand
use of naloxone among police and fire fighters as well as
addicts' family members and caregivers, officials said.
NIH's Compton, an epidemiologist and expert on drug abuse,
said the medication's few side effects make it a safe and
effective treatment for local authorities to adopt.
"The men and women in law enforcement understand that saving
a life is far more important than making an arrest," Kerlikowske
added.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone and Chris
Reese)