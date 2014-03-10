WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said his agency was stepping up efforts to stem sharp
increases in deadly heroin overdoses, trafficking in the drug
and abuse of prescription narcotics at the root of what he
called an "urgent public health crisis."
As part of that campaign, Holder reiterated the Obama
administration's call for more law enforcement agencies to train
and equip personnel with an overdose-reversal medication called
naloxone.
The director of the White House Office of National Drug
Control Policy issued a similar plea to police and fire
departments last month.
Holder said 17 states and the District of Columbia have
amended their laws to increase access to naloxone, a blocking
agent that can reverse the effects of an overdose and help
restore breathing.
He said emergency use of naloxone had resulted in more than
10,000 overdose reversals since 2001.
Still, fatal heroin overdoses have increased 45 percent from
2006 to 2010, with 3,038 such deaths reported that year, and the
numbers are believed to still be on the rise, according to the
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The rising level of heroin use in recent years stems from a
corresponding epidemic in the abuse of prescription opiate-based
painkillers, such as oxycodone, DEA officials say. Deaths from
overdoses of such drugs numbered more than 16,600 in 2010.
Many individuals who start out abusing oxycodone turn
eventually to heroin as they build up a tolerance to the pain
pills and find that they can buy heroin far more cheaply than
prescription medications on the black market, experts say.
Meanwhile, trafficking in heroin, the bulk of it smuggled
into the United States from Mexico, has climbed in conjunction
with increasing demand.
"When confronting the problem of substance abuse, it makes
sense to focus attention on the most dangerous types of drugs.
And right now, few substances are more lethal than prescription
opiates and heroin," Holder said in a video message posted on
Monday on the Justice Department's website.
Holder said the DEA was leading a federal enforcement
crackdown, and cited a 320 percent increase in the amount of
heroin seized by U.S. authorities along the U.S.-Mexico border
between 2008 and 2013.
The federal government also is enlisting the help of
physicians, teachers, police and community leaders to boost
support for substance abuse education, prevention and treatment,
Holder said.
He said the DEA was focusing such efforts in regions
experiencing a particularly high incidence of heroin abuse, such
as in northern Ohio, where numbers of heroin-related deaths had
recently jumped four-fold.
National attention on heroin abuse was riveted by the case
of acclaimed actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was found dead
from an accidental drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment last
month, a needle still in his arm.
An autopsy determined the performer succumbed to acute
intoxication from a mixture of heroin, cocaine and other drugs
in his system.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Eric Walsh)