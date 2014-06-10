(Updates with Vermont governor confirming attendance, paragraph
7)
BOSTON, June 10 Massachusetts Governor Deval
Patrick on Tuesday unveiled a $20 million package of proposals
to tackle what he described as a crisis of addiction to opioid
drugs in the state, and called for a summit of all six New
England governors to address a broader regional response.
A commission appointed by the Democratic governor, who in
March declared addiction to opiate drugs a public health
emergency, called for steps including expanding treatment for
drug addicts in state prisons and creating new live-in centers
to treat addicts as young as 13 years old.
"These actions will help enhance our network for treatment
and recovery services to help communities and families
struggling with addiction," Patrick said at a Boston high school
that provides treatment services for addicted teenagers.
Opioid abuse can start with prescription painkillers and
escalate to heroin use. In Massachusetts alone, some 668 people
died from opioid drug overdoses in 2012, almost double the level
in 2000, according to the state report.
The commission also called on state regulators to review how
doctors prescribe and pharmacies dispense opioid pain relievers,
noting that "safe prescribing and dispensing practices are
needed to decrease the risk of misuse and abuse while allowing
for the legitimate use of these important medications."
Patrick said he planned to meet with his counterparts from
Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine next
week to discuss ways they could collaborate to reduce opiate
abuse in New England.
Representatives for Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee,
Connecticut's Dannel Malloy, Vermont's Peter Shumlin and New
Hampshire's Maggie Hassan confirmed the governors would attend
next week's summit. A spokeswoman for Maine's Paul LePage, the
sole Republican governor in the region, said he would not attend
due to a prior commitment.
An earlier effort by Patrick to cut opioid drug use in the
state by banning the sale of Zogenix Inc's prescription
painkiller Zohydro was knocked down by a federal court in April,
which ruled that only the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
the authority to regulate such sales.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Eric
Beech and Will Dunham)