By Nandita Bose
| CHICAGO, March 20
Some labor groups looking to
broaden their push for minimum wage hikes after success at big
U.S. retailers including Target Corp, are preparing to take on
drugstore chains.
A source this week said Target will raise its
minimum wage to $9 per hour in April, matching moves by rivals
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and TJX Cos.
The retailers, which were targeted by labor advocates and
their allies, are also facing tougher competition for employees
as unemployment drops to its lowest level in more than six
years.
Labor activists said the wage hikes by big retailers will
give them greater leverage with drugstore operators, who make up
one of the fastest-growing and most profitable areas in retail.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International (UFCW),
a union which played a key role in pressuring Wal-Mart, said it
will accelerate its efforts to organize Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc workers to demand better pay.
Walgreens is the top U.S. drug retailer, followed by CVS
Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp.
"Given the current momentum, we expect a faster chance of
success in hiking minimum wage within the retail space which
includes drug chains, than say the fast food sector," said Marc
Goumbri, a spokesman for the UFCW.
Another labor group, The New York-New Jersey Joint Board of
Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees
International Union (SEIU), is planning to start wage
negotiations this summer with the management of Duane Reade, a
local subsidiary of Walgreens.
"What jumps out at me is that drugstores are not only
reporting strong profits but expanding at a rapid pace and
making multi-billion dollar acquisitions," said the group's
President Julie Kelly.
"That puts them in a position to lead here and raise the
wages they pay," said Kelly. The recent moves by large retailers
raises the chances of success, she added.
Kelly said her union has not decided on wage demands,
although it broadly supports the $15 an hour "living wage"
backed by labor groups nationwide.
Twelve percent of Walgreens employees earn less than $9 an
hour, with a typical cashier earning about $8.60 per hour,
compared to $8.70 per hour at CVS Health Corp, according to
compensation analytics firm Payscale.com, which usually collects
pay data from a sample of a company's employees.
Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said the company meets or
exceeds all wage ordinances and its pay scale varies as it seeks
to remain competitive in local markets. He declined to comment
on the prospect of wage hikes or the number of employees who
earn less than $9.
Payscale data showed 10 percent of CVS employees' hourly
earnings and 16 percent of Rite Aid Corp workers' are below $9.
CVS declined comment while Rite Aid did not respond to
requests seeking comment.
A BETTER SHOT AT SUCCESS
Drugstores are a good target in part because of relatively
high employee retention rates, which make organizing easier than
in other sectors, including fast food, analysts say. Annual
worker turnover at fast food chains is as high as 50-100 percent
in some areas, they said. Some analysts last year put the
turnover at drugstore chains as low as 11 percent.
With drugstores moving into 24 hour operations and employees
demanding better benefits, the opportunity to organize the
workforce has improved, said Burt Flickinger, managing director
of retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group and a lecturer at
Cornell University.
Flickinger said even regional drugstore operators like
Fred's Pharmacy, part of discount retailer Fred's Inc,
New York- and Vermont-based chain Kinney Drugs could see their
workers organize and press for higher wages. Another target
could be Florida-based Navarro Discount Pharmacies Inc, which
was acquired by CVS last year, he said.
The companies did not respond to requests seeking comment.
"It will take 6-8 months for the results to start coming in,"
he said. "But drugstores most certainly appear to be the ones
next in line for a wage hike."
