Dec 17 A number of unexplained bald eagle deaths
in Utah when hundreds of the government-protected birds have
migrated to wintering grounds in the central Rocky Mountains has
wildlife officials worried.
The officials said on Tuesday at least four bald eagles have
died and another is close to death. Wildlife specialists said
the deaths began Dec. 1 and point to either an outbreak of
disease or exposure to some unknown toxin among the raptors in
Utah.
The ailing eagles, which have been reported everywhere from
front yards to river banks, have died within days of being
grounded by such symptoms as leg paralysis and tremors.
"We have no idea what this is or isn't, so we can't rule
anything out at this point. But we're taking it very seriously,"
Leslie McFarlane, Utah wildlife disease coordinator.
McFarlane said the state has never before tracked the
deaths of so many bald eagles in rapid succession over a wide
geographic area, and that she is not aware of a similar event
elsewhere.
The bald eagle, the U.S. national symbol, was removed from
the federal threatened and endangered species list in 2007 after
their numbers came back from near-extinction. A key culprit in
the plummeting eagle populations in the 20th century was the
pesticide DDT, which was banned in the United States in 1972.
Eagles still are safeguarded by two federal laws, which make
it illegal to kill or injure them without a special permit.
Bird carcasses found in Utah have been sent to a U.S. lab
for testing, with results expected in coming weeks.
Four of the affected eagles, including one found over the
weekend that was still clinging to life, were tended to at the
Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of northern Utah in Ogden.
"We haven't seen anything like this before, with so many
coming in from different areas with the same symptoms and in a
short time span," said DaLyn Marthaler, the center's executive
director.
Marthaler said the facility, which treats up to 400 eagles
and other raptors each year, fears death is imminent for the
adult male eagle still in its care.
"Words can't describe what it feels like to see them
struggling and to know there's nothing that can be done until we
know more about what's causing this," she said.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman, editing by Steve Gorman and
Kenneth Barry)