* Strong dollar may cut up to $12 bln from Q4 U.S. revenue
-FireApps
* Dupont sees 2015 $0.60/share impact, Bristol-Myers
$0.12-$0.14/share
* Apple, P&G, Stryker also see headwinds
By Chuck Mikolajczak and Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 27 A slew of U.S. multinational
companies, from DuPont to Procter & Gamble, showed
that a strong U.S. dollar hurt their earnings, and several
blue-chip exporters said the situation will get worse if the
greenback holds its strength.
All told, the resurgent U.S. currency could shave up to $12
billion off U.S. companies' fourth-quarter 2014 revenue alone,
according to currency expert Wolfgang Koester, chief executive
of FireApps, a data analytics company in Phoenix, Arizona, that
examines quarterly reports for currency-related losses.
The pain is hitting multiple sectors, including industrial
companies such as 3M Co, technology companies like
Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, airlines such as
American Airlines Group Inc, healthcare companies,
including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc
, and consumer firms like Procter & Gamble - which all
garner a large portion of their sales from outside the United
States.
"This is a slow-motion crash," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh. It could take a couple of quarters for currency
conversion losses to show up, she said.
After hitting a 6-1/2 month low in May, the dollar
has surged nearly 20 percent against a basket of major
currencies, making overseas sales denominated in other
currencies less valuable in dollar terms.
The stronger dollar can also make U.S.-made products more
expensive for consumers in other currencies and thus cut demand.
The Dow Jones industrial average, composed of large
and well-known companies, was hit especially hard on Tuesday as
six of seven companies in the index that reported results since
Monday evening declined, with only United Technologies gaining.
"You have companies who don't normally complain about (the
dollar) who are starting to harp on it and it does make sense
from an economic perspective that this would be a drag," said
James Liu, global market strategist at JPMorgan Funds in
Chicago. "It's really the pace that matters - not just whether
it is strengthening or weakening."
HEDGING HELP LIMITED WITH SHARP MOVES
The choice for multinationals is stark. They can keep
customers loyal by maintaining overseas prices and take a
revenue hit from a tough conversion to dollars, or raise prices
and risk the loss of customers to cheaper local competitors.
While many companies successfully use currency hedging to at
least partly protect against foreign exchange-related losses,
the speed and extent of recent fluctuations have made it more
difficult to hedge. This has also hurt Wall Street analysts'
ability to estimate losses.
One of the worst-hit companies appears to be chemicals giant
DuPont, which derives roughly 60 percent of its revenue from
overseas. DuPont said the strong dollar cut 7 cents per share
off fourth-quarter earnings and will shave 60 cents off 2015
earnings per share based on recent currency rates.
Procter & Gamble said foreign exchange will reduce its
fiscal 2015 sales by 5 percent and its net earnings by 12
percent in what it described as its most significant currency
impact ever. Bristol-Myers said it expects foreign exchange
rates to cut its 2015 revenue by $800 million and 12 to 14 cents
in terms of earnings per share.
The impact looks even more abysmal when compared with the 1
cent per share currency impact target that multinationals set
for their foreign exchange managers, according to FireApps.
American icon Apple Inc is also at risk as it
brings in roughly 62 percent of its revenue from overseas. It
had to close its online store in Russia temporarily in December
due to dramatic currency fluctuations.
Currency could shave as much as $3 billion off Apple's 2015
revenue even if its hedging strategy succeeds in halving the
impact, technology analyst Shannon Cross at Cross Research in
Millburn, New Jersey, said ahead of its report.
Apple's Chief Financial Officer said on Tuesday that foreign
exchange is a "clear headwind" included in the company's
guidance for the year ahead.
Shares in Microsoft, which gets nearly three-quarters of its
revenue from overseas, finished off 9.2 percent on Tuesday after
it said it was hurt by the strong dollar but gave no specifics.
Medical device maker Stryker Corp said that if
exchange rates stay around current levels, it expects first-
quarter and 2015 sales to be hurt by 3 percent to 4 percent.
Other notables names citing currency headwinds so far in the
earnings season include Johnson & Johnson and IBM
.
Dollar strength already shaved at least $4 billion off U.S.
corporate revenue in the third quarter, according to FireApps.
But actual losses may be much higher as many firms citing
currency impacts did not disclose the amount, it noted.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson;
Editing by Linda Stern, Dan Grebler and Christian Plumb)