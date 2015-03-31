* Analyst have trouble keeping up with currency fluctuations
* Estimating currency impact like "playing darts with
blindfold"
* Currency volatility may shave $25 bln off Q1 revenue:
FiREapps
By Sinead Carew
March 31 Wall street analysts may be
inadequately accounting for the dollar's sharp rise in the first
quarter, setting up a scenario in which some multinationals may
miss already low consensus estimates - and their shares sell off
as a result.
Equity analysts admit they have had trouble keeping up with
the dollar's rapid 9 percent rise so far this year. While
companies have issued forecasts mentioning "currency headwinds,"
most Wall St. analysts are not updating their estimates to
reflect those rapidly moving exchange rates.
That could hurt. North American public companies could give
up more than $25 billion in revenues and 7 cents per share in
earnings in the first quarter alone because of currency-related
volatility, said Wolfgang Koester, chief executive of FiREapps,
a foreign exchange data analytics firm in Phoenix, Arizona.
An early example to watch is Monsanto Co, which
reports results on Wednesday, April 1 for its fiscal quarter
ended Feb. 28. On Jan 7, before the dollar's biggest moves of
the quarter, the company said currency issues would reduce its
2015 earnings by between 15 cents and 20 cents, similar to 2014,
when the dollar rose 12.8 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
Yet only five of 25 analysts covering Monsanto have changed
their outlooks for the firm since it closed the books at the end
of February, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The chance of U.S. earnings coming through lower (than
estimates) is noticeably high," said Chris Faulkner-MacDonagh,
market strategist at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, a
global asset manager with $383.6 billion under management.
"You're going to really feel it this quarter and next."
To be sure, not every analysis that fails to update for the
dollar's rise will miss its mark. At Monsanto, for example,
other factors such as an improving outlook for corn planting may
help offset currency losses, said Paul Massoud, analyst at
Stifel.
But even some companies that meet expectations find the lack
of currency-based analysis disturbing. Investor relations
experts at software firm Red Hat Inc told Reuters that
consensus forecasts are "dubious at best" because of the lack of
revisions, and the company's chief financial officer used its
March 25 conference call to complain.
"The rapid devaluation of nearly every foreign currency
versus the U.S. dollar is not news, yet surprisingly only about
30 percent of the sell-side analysts who follow Red Hat have
updated their models at current rates," said Charles Peters, the
CFO.
For their part, analysts say it can be near impossible to
quantify currency headwinds if companies give little detail
about their hedging strategies or the expected revenue and
earnings break-down for different currency regions.
"Currency moves faster than the Street's ability to publish
updated estimates," said Ed Maguire, an analyst at CLSA in New
York.
He and other analysts, such as Daniel Ives, covering
software for FBR Capital Markets in New York, mentioned the
challenges to their models posed by the dollar's volatility.
"Analysts are trying to play a game of darts with a
blindfold depending on the granularity provided by a respective
management team," said Ives. "The massive volatility has made
this a difficult situation for both analysts and management
teams."
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Linda Stern)