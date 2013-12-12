NEW YORK Dec 12 Europe, long a scapegoat for
weak earnings at U.S. multinational companies, is now looking
like a more dependable source of profits, and that could make
some stocks that have lagged this year's rally more enticing to
investors.
Big players in the technology sector, which has the highest
exposure to Europe, are among those best positioned for a boost
to the bottom line from the region's gradual recovery.
On a price-to-earnings basis, tech as a group is nearly 8
percent cheaper than the benchmark S&P 500 index, now at its
most expensive since late 2008, suggesting some tech stocks may
have room to catch up.
Tech names with some of the highest exposure to Europe,
based on Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, have mostly
underperformed this year. IBM is down 8.5 percent on the
year, while Oracle, is up just 3.7 percent. Both derive
at least 32 percent of their sales from Europe. Meanwhile the
S&P 500 is up 25 percent.
Energy, which also has high exposure to Europe, lags the S&P
500's gains as well.
The euro zone, a source of weak sales for S&P 500 companies
for several quarters, emerged from its recession earlier this
year. If its recovery persists, the region could help U.S.
earnings get off their own path of lackluster growth.
"It's important for investors to realize Europe doesn't have
to be a hole anymore in earnings," said Joseph Quinlan, managing
director and chief market strategist at U.S. Trust, Bank of
America Private Wealth Management in New York. "Even a little
growth in Europe is going to go a long way to help boost the
profitability of U.S. multinationals."
To be sure, a rebound in Europe is expected to be slow and
spotty, much like the U.S. recovery, and many argue optimism
about the improvement is premature.
While the European Commission has forecast 1.1 percent GDP
growth in 2014 after a 0.4 percent contraction this year, the
European Central Bank last month surprised investors by cutting
interest rates to help spur its tepid growth.
NO PREMIUM FOR FOREIGN EXPOSURE
Relative enterprise valuation data on companies with the
most foreign exposure are trading close to their steepest
discount to more domestically oriented names in the last decade,
BAML data showed, while its global fund manager survey showed
managers are overweight U.S. and U.S.-centric stocks and
underweight more foreign-exposed ones.
The tech sector's forward PE is 14.1 times expected
earnings, among the lowest of the 10 S&P sectors, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows. The PE for energy, which has the
third-largest exposure to Europe after materials, is 13.1,
lowest of any sector.
Meanwhile, one of the least-exposed sectors to Europe,
consumer discretionary, sports a multiple of 18.2. The overall
S&P 500 is trading at 15.3 times forward 12-month earnings, the
most expensive it has been by that measure since the fourth
quarter of 2008.
Within tech, IBM's PE is 9.9, and Oracle's is 11.7.
Hewlett-Packard's forward PE is 7.5, expanding from around 4 in
January, as its stock is up nearly 90 percent this year.
As a region, Europe accounts for the biggest part of
overseas sales for U.S. companies, representing about 10 percent
of S&P 500 company sales, S&P data shows.
"I would say there's still upside in these global cyclical
companies," Quinlan said. "There's room to put money to work
still."
THE TIDE IS TURNING
Results from U.S. companies generating the bulk of sales
overseas turned the corner in the third quarter, and
fourth-quarter results for that group are expected to improve
more, due largely to Europe, according to Mizuho Securities USA.
"What we began to see in the third quarter was some evidence
that the improvement in Europe is filtering through profits here
in the U.S.," said Carmine Grigoli, chief U.S. investment
strategist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.
Based on results from 83 S&P 500 companies that generate 60
percent or more of revenue from overseas, year-over-year
earnings declined 10 percent in the first half of the year and
were down 0.4 percent in the third quarter. They are expected to
rise 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, Mizuho's data showed.
That compares with the S&P 500's 2.5 percent profit gain in
the first half and 4.5 percent gain in the third quarter.
Revenue for those 83 companies fell 5.3 percent in the first
half and rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter, while it is
forecast to increase 1 percent in the fourth quarter.
Moreover, U.S. companies have begun to talk about Europe in
a more positive light. Federal Express and Ford Motor Co
were among companies citing an improving picture for the
region in the latest reporting period.
Ford in October posted stronger-than-expected quarterly
results and boosted its full-year global profit forecast based
on its European outlook and overseas demand. It said its
European unit will be profitable in 2015, earlier than
previously expected.
"It's been a huge shift in the rhetoric and the outlook over
the past couple of quarters," in terms of Europe, said Dan
Suzuki, an equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
New York.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Burns and
Bob Burgdorfer)