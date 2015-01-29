NEW YORK Jan 29 Falling oil prices, a soaring
dollar and concern about weaker global demand have increasingly
pessimistic analysts predicting Standard & Poor's 500 companies
will see no earnings growth at all in the first quarter of 2015.
That would be the worst quarter for Standard & Poor's 500
earnings since the third quarter of 2009, not long after the
United States emerged from its recession. Revenue for the first
quarter is expected to be worse, forecast to decline 2.0 percent
from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The biggest drag is expected to be energy companies
suffering from the oil price collapse, but analysts have dropped
projections in almost every sector as the earnings reporting
season has unfolded.
On Jan. 1, S&P 500 first-quarter earnings were forecast to
rise 5.3 percent, including energy companies, and 10.5 percent
excluding energy companies. On Thursday, that consensus forecast
was flat from a year ago including the energy sector, and cut to
7.9 percent growth excluding energy.
The weakening profit outlook does not bode well for the
U.S. stock market, which has started the year off on weak
footing as energy shares have plummeted and investors brace for
higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 is
down 2.3 percent for the year so far.
"Disappointing earnings, the Fed probably headed toward
tightening in the second half of this year, a very expensive
currency, tepid overseas demand - it would seem like a storm
that could crack this market," said Uri Landesman, president of
Platinum Partners in New York.
Outlooks from companies themselves are far more negative
than positive. While many more outlooks for the first-quarter
are yet to come, 26 S&P 500 companies so far have warned about
the quarter, while just one has raised its forecast, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Expectations for the energy sector have fallen more than any
sector for the current quarter.
Earnings for the S&P 500 sector are expected to drop
56.8 percent, the Thomson Reuters data showed. That compares
with a Jan. 1 forecast for a 32.2 percent decline. U.S. crude
futures fell from a mid-June 2014 high of $107.73 per
barrel to settle at $44.45 on Wednesday, a near 59 percent drop.
The materials sector, which includes several U.S.
multinationals hit by the stronger dollar, has the next-biggest
decline in first-quarter profit expectations, with growth for
the sector now projected up just 4.3 percent compared with a
Jan. 1 forecast for 17.0 percent growth, the Thomson Reuters
data showed.
To be sure, profit growth estimates for the fourth quarter
have actually risen in recent weeks. With results in from 32
percent of the S&P 500, earnings for the quarter are expected to
have risen 4.7 percent.
That compares with a Jan. 1 forecast of 4.2 percent, but
that is largely due to strong results from Apple.
Without Apple, S&P 500 profit growth is estimated at 2.6
percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Linda Stern and
Andrew Hay)