Jan 15 Investors opened this earning season
weighted down by worries, as weak December retail sales,
plummeting copper prices and some high-profile misses raised the
specter of a disappointing reporting period.
It is still too early to get a proper view of the fourth
quarter, with just seven percent of S&P names reporting results
so far. But the combination of the global economic decline
spreading through the market and the sharp decline in oil prices
since June to below $50 a barrel is troubling investors.
That could keep the current sell off in stocks continuing
for some time, especially if poor earnings reports failed to
justify already-high valuations and instead pushed them higher.
"There's still a tremendous amount of uncertainty in
corporate earnings and how the decline in the price of oil will
affect them," said David Carter, chief investment officer at
Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.
Most of the 33 companies that have already issued reports
have beaten earnings and revenue expectations, but they are
topping forecasts that have been revised down sharply in recent
weeks.
Wall Street still expects overall earnings of companies in
the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index to rise 3.5 percent for
the fourth quarter, but that figure has fallen from 4.2 percent
since Jan. 1 and from the 11 percent consensus that prevailed on
Oct. 1.
A bad earnings season could quickly make stocks seem more
costly as the forward price/earnings ratio of the S&P on Monday
stood at 16.2, already above its historical average of 15. Any
deterioration to the earnings part of that equation could put
downward pressure on share prices.
Notably, big banks are showing a slowdown in profits in the
fourth quarter of 2014, joining energy companies which are
expected to report a 21 percent plunge in earnings as oil has
plunged 59 percent since June.
The weakness in energy earnings and shares could spread
further in the U.S., weighing down corporate earnings. Other
sectors expected to benefit, including industrials and consumer
discretionary stocks, have yet to see any benefit from the fall
in energy costs.
Thursday's disappointing retail sales release raised concern
that consumers are not spending their savings on gasoline on
other goods. U.S. retail sales recorded their largest decline in
11 months for December.
On top of the bleak retail news, a sharp fall in copper
prices has generated worries that oil's decline is not isolated,
and may even signal broader economic weakness. Prices of copper
, a key industrial metal, fell 5.9 percent to their
lowest level in more than half a decade.
"This just does not speak well for industrial demand for
commodities in general," said Frank Lesh, futures analyst and
broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"What will demand look like if we're seeing everybody slow
down? Just because (oil) gets cheap, it doesn't mean everybody's
going to rush in and buy," said Lesh. "We're not sure what this
sell-off (in oil) says about the world's economies."
Behind energy, the materials sector has the next worst
fourth-quarter outlook with an earnings decline of 0.7 percent
expected.
The financial sector is expected to see a 0.6 percent
drop-off year-on-year. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America
and Citigroup Inc all reported lower-than expected
earnings this week.
The strongest sector is expected to be healthcare with a
17.5 percent growth rate. Telecom and industrials are the only
other sectors expected to post growth above 10 percent, after
the entire S&P posted a 10.3 percent growth rate in the third
quarter.
Energy investors are looking beyond the fourth quarter at a
miserable 2015, with earnings expected to show a continued
downward spiral with a first-quarter decline of 42.7 percent.
"I would expect the first quarter to probably turn out worse
as far as energy goes," Lesh said.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Linda Stern and Alan
Crosby)