NEW YORK Oct 18 The once dismal outlook for
third-quarter earnings is improving, albeit slowly.
Earnings from most companies that have reported so far have
topped analysts' estimates. Among the latest on Thursday were
insurer Travelers and investment bank Morgan Stanley
.
For all Standard & Poor's 500 companies, 65 percent have
beaten analysts' profit estimates, besting the long-term average
of 62 percent.
But by the end of the reporting season, earnings of S&P 500
companies are expected to decline overall from a year ago for
the first time in three years.
Analysts see corporate profits falling 1.5 percent, which is
an improvement from last week when they estimated a 3 percent
decline, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"It's not surprising that so many companies are beating
their lowered guidance," said Michael Sheldon, chief market
strategist at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.
The main factor behind the quarter's weaker performance is
the impact of the slowdown in growth in Europe and China and the
sluggish U.S. economy.
For the third quarter the percentage of companies beating
revenue forecasts is lower than average.
Just 42 percent of companies so far beat sales expectations.
That's below the 62 percent long-term average for an entire
reporting period, based on Thomson Reuters data.
Google surprised Wall Street on Thursday with
significantly lower-than-expected revenues and earnings. The
Internet company's results, which were released early, caused
its shares to drop 8.4 percent to $691.77 before trading was
halted.
It's still early in the reporting period, with 97 of the S&P
500 companies having released results, although more than 30
percent of the financial sector has reported.
FINANCIAL SECTOR
Seventy-six percent of S&P 500 financials so far have beaten
earnings expectations, which has helped overall S&P 500
expectations.
Morgan Stanley was the latest major financial company to
post better-than-expected earnings, although as has been the
case with other big banks, its shares fell following the news.
Shares of Morgan Stanley were down 1.1 percent at $18.28.
"It's interesting because the earnings have topped
estimates, but then you look at what they reported, and both
Bank of America and Citi had major drops because
of writeoffs or restructuring charges, and I'm thinking this is
very much a mixed message," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Citigroup and Bank of America reported earlier this week.
Also within the financial sector, property insurer Travelers
reported a record operating profits in the third quarter, citing
high prices and a sharp decline in losses from natural
disasters.
Companies continue to warn about future quarters, however,
including medical device maker Boston Scientific, which
reported a quarterly net loss and warned of weakness in the
fourth quarter.
Earlier in the week, International Business Machines
and Intel posted disappointing results, adding to
worries that the tech sector earnings are losing steam. The tech
sector is expected to be among the most affected by the slowdown
in China.
That could put more pressure on Apple, which has
the biggest influence of any company on S&P 500 results. Without
Apple, S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline 2.3 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Apple reports next week.