JUNEAU, Alaska, Sept 25 A magnitude 6.2 quake hit Alaska on Thursday, close to Anchorage, U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the strong quake's epicenter was 81 miles (130 km) northwest of Anchorage. The quake was 63.2 miles (101.7 km) deep, which would have lessened its impact.

A magnitude 6.2 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing sever damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)