WASHINGTON, April 25 A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck on Friday off the coast of Oregon in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it did not trigger a tsunami warning.

The USGS said the quake, which was only 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed, was centered 132 miles (213 km) west of Bandon, Oregon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center showed no tsunami warning in effect following the small quake. (Reporting by Sandra Maler, editing by G Crosse)