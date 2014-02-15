Feb 14 An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook the U.S. states of South Carolina and Georgia on Friday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor struck at 10:23 p.m. (0323 GMT) about 7 miles (12 km) west of Edgefield, South Carolina, and at a depth of 3 miles (4.9 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

"It shook pretty good," said Corporal Lisa Howard, a dispatcher for the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office. "The phone lines are still going crazy with people calling in."

A police dispatcher in Claxton, Georgia, said there had been no indications of damage or injuries. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)