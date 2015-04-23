By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES, April 23
LOS ANGELES, April 23 U.S. government geologists
now recognize much of Oklahoma as earthquake country, accounting
for the bulk of 17 regions newly designated for seismic hazards
attributed to underground disposal of wastewater from fossil
fuel production.
The 17 regions are delineated in the first official map by
the U.S. Geological Survey documenting areas of elevated and
increasing earthquake frequency found to be induced by human
activity, namely deep-well injection of oil and gas wastewater.
The areas are spread across the central and eastern United
States, from Colorado to Ohio.
Oklahoma, long synonymous with the storm-prone area of the
country known as "tornado alley," now lies at the heart of a new
manmade potential disaster zone, comprising by far the greatest
amount of quake activity linked to wastewater injection.
The new quake map was part of a USGS study modeling
human-caused seismic hazards released on Thursday in conjunction
with a meeting of the Seismological Society of America in
Pasadena, California.
It came a day after Oklahoma geologists issued their own
report documenting strong links between rising seismic activity
and wastewater injection.
The USGS reported similar findings last year for Colorado
and New Mexico. Other states with newly designated human-caused
seismic zones include Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Alabama.
"Induced seismicity" has been most pronounced since 2009,
the USGS said, coinciding with a surge in energy development
associated with a drilling method called hydraulic fracturing,
which forces water and chemicals into underground shale
formations to extract oil and gas.
The technique, also known as "fracking," generates large
volumes of wastewater that get reinjected into disposal wells.
But scientists said fracking itself is only occasionally the
direct cause of quakes felt at the surface.
Oklahoma, the state hardest hit by the new phenomenon, is
tallying one or two quakes of a magnitude 3.0 or greater daily,
compared with one or two such tremors annually before 2008, said
seismologist Mark Petersen, co-author of the USGS study.
"This is a new hazard for people living in these places,"
Petersen said. "They live in earthquake country now."
USGS hazard maps are used by engineers, zoning officials and
others in reviewing building codes, retrofits, insurance rates
and emergency planning.
While rare, damaging magnitude 5.0-plus quakes linked with
energy production occurred twice in 2011, in Oklahoma and
Colorado, Petersen said. The major temblors that struck San
Francisco in 1989 and Los Angeles in 1994 measured 6.9 and 6.7,
respectively.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Doina Chiacu)