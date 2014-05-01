WASHINGTON May 1 The online auction company eBay Inc has settled a lawsuit with the U.S. Justice Department by agreeing to refrain from making deals with other technology companies to not poach employees, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in 2012, eBay and Intuit Inc were accused of agreeing not to recruit each others' employees, the Justice Department said in a news release. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Doina Chiacu)