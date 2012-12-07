Dec 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert has been hospitalized with a broken hip, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, where he has been reviewing movies for more than four decades.

Doctors determined that the influential 70-year-old critic had fractured his hip after he felt a "sharp pain in his leg," the newspaper said on its website.

His wife, Chaz Ebert, tweeted on Thursday that her husband of 20 years was doing: "(tricky disco dance moves) but he is doing well, asking for computer, will probably tweet."

Ebert himself tweeted that he will not need surgery.

The Chicagoan has been reviewing films for the Sun-Times since 1967. He won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 1975. Ebert also reviewed movies with the late Gene Siskel on a syndicated television show until Siskel's death in 1999.

Ebert, who lost his ability to speak after cancer surgeries, is a popular blogger, writing about movies and social issues. Forbes dubbed Ebert the most powerful pundit in America in 2007. (Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; editing by Paul Thomasch and Christopher Wilson)