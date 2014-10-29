LOS ANGELES Oct 29 California health officials on Wednesday ordered any recent travelers to the state from an Ebola affected country who have had contact with an infected patient to be quarantined for 21 days.

California Department of Health Director Dr. Ron Chapman said people who had been to the Ebola zone but not come in contact with an infected person would not be subject to the quarantine. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)