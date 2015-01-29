SACRAMENTO, Calif Jan 29 A patient suspected of
being infected with Ebola was admitted on Thursday to the
University of California, Davis, Medical Center in Sacramento,
the hospital said in a statement.
The statement provided no further immediate information
about the patient, except to say that the individual was
transferred on Thursday morning from Mercy General Hospital in
Sacramento to UC Davis Medical Center with "symptoms consistent
with Ebola infection."
It said UC Davis has been designated by the California
Department of Public Health as a priority hospital equipped to
treat confirmed Ebola patients.
