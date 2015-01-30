(Health official confirms patient had traveled to West Africa,
but no known contacts with Ebola while there)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 29 A patient suspected
of contracting Ebola after traveling in West Africa and
exhibiting symptoms of the disease was admitted on Thursday to a
special isolation hospital unit in Sacramento and was being
tested for infection, officials said.
The patient was considered at a relatively low risk of
infection. Although recently in an area where Ebola transmission
is widespread, the person had no known contact with anyone who
has had the disease, said Laura McCasland, a spokeswoman for the
Sacramento County Public Health Department.
McCasland said she did not know precisely where or when the
patient had traveled in West Africa, the epicenter of the worst
Ebola epidemic on record, or why the individual was there or for
how long.
The patient was transferred on Thursday morning to the
University of California-Davis Medical Center from Mercy General
Hospital in Sacramento, and was later listed in good condition,
the medical center said in statements.
The hospital said the patient was admitted after exhibiting
"symptoms consistent with Ebola infection," but did not
elaborate.
Hospital spokeswoman Dorsey Griffith said the patient was
being tested for infection.
She declined to specify the symptoms exhibited but said they
were serious enough "that the patient was admitted as a
suspected Ebola patient." The individual was being treated in a
special Ebola isolation unit at the hospital, she said.
State epidemiologist Dr. Gil Chavez said in a separate
statement that an Ebola diagnosis had not been confirmed.
"Whenever there is a person displaying symptoms that may be
Ebola, who has recently traveled to Sierra Leone, Liberia or
Guinea, certain precautions are taken, including isolating the
patient, ruling out other infectious diseases and testing for
Ebola if warranted," he said.
The patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center
because that facility had been designated as a "priority
hospital" for evaluating and treating potential Ebola patients,
the hospital said. The medical center remained open and was
operating as normal, it said.
At least 10 people are known to have been treated for Ebola
in the United States, four of whom were diagnosed with the
deadly disease on U.S. soil, during a West African epidemic that
has taken at least 8,800 lives, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea.
Only two people are known to have contracted the virus in
the United States - two nurses who treated an Ebola patient from
Liberia who became sick while visiting in Dallas. That man,
Thomas Duncan, later died.
Dozens of others tested for Ebola in the United States after
showing possible signs of the disease or thought to have been
exposed to the virus have turned out not to have been infected.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler, Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney)