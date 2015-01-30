(Recasts with second patient hospitalized)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 30 Hours after a
suspected Ebola patient in Sacramento was found to be free of
the virus, a second person hospitalized in California's capital
was reported by public health officials on Friday to be
undergoing evaluation and testing for the disease.
The second patient was admitted to Kaiser Permanente South
Sacramento Medical Center on Wednesday, a day before the earlier
patient came to light, and like the previous case is considered
to be at low risk of having contracted the deadly virus, the
hospital said in a statement.
There was no immediate word on whether the two cases were
linked or whether the second patient had traveled recently in
West Africa, the epicenter of the worst Ebola epidemic on
record, as had the first. No mention was made of any symptoms.
The previous patient was transferred to the University of
California-Davis Medical Center from another hospital in
Sacramento on Thursday after exhibiting unspecified Ebola-like
symptoms, health officials said.
But test results returned on Friday were negative for
infection, they said.
Although the first patient was known to have traveled in
West Africa during the past few weeks, no information about the
individual's identity, background or even gender was released.
Yet another individual in Sacramento was hospitalized in
August as a potential Ebola patient but tested negative days
later.
At least 10 people are known to have been treated for Ebola
in the United States, four of them diagnosed with the disease on
U.S. soil, during a West African epidemic that has killed at
least 8,800 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Only two people are known to have contracted the virus in
the United States - two nurses who treated an Ebola patient from
Liberia who became sick while visiting Dallas. That man, Thomas
Duncan, died in October.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in
Atlanta gave approval to Sacramento County in the past month to
test blood samples of potential Ebola cases in its own public
health laboratory rather than requiring samples to be sent to
the CDC for analysis, said Laura McCasland, a spokeswoman for
the Sacramento County Department of Public Health.
The new protocol reduces the turnaround time for such lab
results from days to about 24 hours, she said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting and
writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler
and Will Dunham)