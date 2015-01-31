(Updates with test results from second patient)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 30 Two patients
hospitalized in Sacramento, California, and tested for possible
Ebola infection were found to be free of the deadly virus within
hours of each other on Friday.
The first patient, whose case came to light on Thursday, was
transferred that day to the University of California-Davis
Medical Center from a smaller hospital after having traveled
recently in West Africa and exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms,
officials said.
Test results for that individual came back negative on
Friday morning.
Within hours, the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical
Center reported it had admitted a second patient for Ebola
testing on Wednesday at the request of state public health
authorities and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Later on Friday, Kaiser announced that the second patient
also had been found to be clear of infection and was being
discharged. A UC Davis spokeswoman said its patient remained
hospitalized there for the time being.
Health authorities would not say whether they believed the
two cases to be related or whether the second patient had
traveled recently in West Africa, epicenter of the worst Ebola
epidemic on record, as had the first. Kaiser made no mention of
any symptoms.
No information about either individual's identity,
background or even gender was released.
The back-to-back Ebola inquiries came five months after
another person in Sacramento was hospitalized for testing and
also found free of the disease.
At least 10 people are known to have been treated for Ebola
in the United States, four of them diagnosed with the disease on
U.S. soil, during a West African epidemic that has killed at
least 8,800 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Only two people are known to have contracted the virus in
the United States - both of them nurses who treated an Ebola
patient from Liberia who became sick while visiting Dallas. That
man, Thomas Duncan, died in October.
The Atlanta-based CDC gave approval to Sacramento County
Public Health Department in the past month to test blood samples
of potential Ebola cases in its own laboratory rather than
requiring samples to be sent to the CDC for analysis, said Laura
McCasland, a county spokeswoman said.
The new protocol reduces the turnaround time for such lab
results from days to about 24 hours, she said.
