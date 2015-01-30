SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 30 Hours after a
suspected Ebola patient in Sacramento, California, was found to
be free of the virus, a second person hospitalized in the city
was reported by public health officials on Friday to be
undergoing testing for the deadly disease.
The second patient was admitted to Kaiser Permanente South
Sacramento Medical Center on Wednesday and, like the previous
case, is considered to be at low risk of having contracted the
virus, the hospital said in a statement.
There was no immediate word on whether the two cases were
linked or whether the second patient had traveled recently in
West Africa, the epicenter of the worst Ebola epidemic on
record, as had the first.
