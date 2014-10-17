Oct 17 Nina Pham, the nurse who contracted Ebola while caring for a patient in a Dallas hospital, is in fair and stable condition after arriving late Thursday night at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, NIH officials told reporters on Friday.

Although Pham, 26, was listed in good condition when she left Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday, "I wouldn't take this as a deterioration," said Dr. Tony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explaining that Pham "had just made a long trip" via airplane and ambulance when she arrived at NIH just before midnight local time.

"We have hope Nina Pham will recover completely and walk out of this hospital," Fauci said. (Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)