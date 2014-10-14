By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The Obama administration on
Tuesday defended a top health official overseeing the U.S.
response to Ebola following criticism over the handling of the
first two patients diagnosed with the deadly virus in the United
States.
President Barack Obama remains confident in Dr. Thomas
Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, whose agency is tasked with helping to contain the
outbreak ravaging three West African countries and stop its
spread to the United States, White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said in a press briefing.
CDC played a key role in helping Texas officials handle the
case of a Liberian man who fell sick with Ebola shortly after
traveling to Dallas. The patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, died last
week and a nurse caring for him became infected with the virus.
"Dr. Frieden is a pre-eminent physician, somebody that has a
lot of experience, not just in the medical profession, but also
in the field of public health," Earnest said. "He is somebody
who, in the last few months here has been working almost around
the clock to ensure that our response is commensurate with the
challenge that is posed here."
Several lawmakers, including Republican Senator John McCain,
have said the administration should appoint a single "Ebola
czar" to oversee a more coordinated response between the various
government agencies involved.
"At this point, we have a very clear line of
responsibility," Earnest said. "At this point, we have a
structure in place in which the CDC and (Department of Health
and Human Services) are responsible for the efforts to contain
Ebola here in this country."
He noted that Obama's Homeland Security adviser, Lisa
Monaco, is in charge of coordinating between various government
branches, and that the "many faces" of the country's Ebola
response also include top officials from the National Institutes
of Health, the U.S. Agency for International Development and
Department of Defense.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; editing by Tom Brown)