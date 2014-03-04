UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LOS ANGELES, March 4 The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the use of e-cigarettes, also called "vaping," from restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
If the measure is signed into law by Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles would join a growing list of cities restricting e-cigarettes, battery-powered devices that enable users to inhale a nicotine-laced vapor, in public spaces, including New York and Chicago. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources