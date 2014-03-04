LOS ANGELES, March 4 The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the use of e-cigarettes, also called "vaping," from restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

If the measure is signed into law by Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles would join a growing list of cities restricting e-cigarettes, battery-powered devices that enable users to inhale a nicotine-laced vapor, in public spaces, including New York and Chicago. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)