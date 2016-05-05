May 5 U.S. health officials, who on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to people under age 18, said they will look at potential future regulations on flavors used in the products as more data becomes available.

Mitch Zeller, head of the Food and Drug Administration's center for tobacco products, said the agency would review data on how many addicted smokers and tobacco users have actually been able to quit using e-cigarettes with flavors before making decisions on any flavor regulations.

Critics contend that the flavors, such as grape and bubble gum, are used to attract younger users.

