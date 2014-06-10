WASHINGTON, June 10 E-cigarette use should be
banned on domestic flights and those to or from the United
States, seven U.S. senators said on Tuesday in a letter urging
the Department of Transportation to finalize rules proposed
almost three years ago.
"While many major carriers have decided to prohibit the use
of electronic cigarettes, federal regulations still allow these
products to be used during flight," the lawmakers, all
Democrats, wrote to Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
Regulators first proposed a ban on "vaping" on U.S. flights
in September 2011.
At the time, the DOT noted that releasing a "vapor that may
contain harmful substances or respiratory irritants in a
confined space, especially to those who are at a higher risk, is
contrary to the purpose and intent of the statutory and
regulatory ban on smoking aboard aircraft."
In their letter to Foxx, the senators included examples of
advertisements that feature or imply the use of electronic
cigarettes on airplanes.
"Numerous electronic cigarette companies have marketed their
products as offering the freedom to break the rules or smoke in
places where traditional cigarettes are banned, such as
airplanes," the senators wrote.
Signing on to the letter were Barbara Boxer of California,
Dick Durbin of Illinois, Tom Harkin of Iowa, Richard Blumenthal
of Connecticut, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jack Reed of Rhode Island
and Edward Markey of Massachusetts.
Separately, the American Medical Association, the nation's
largest physician organization, adopted on Tuesday a new policy
backing stricter limits on the sales and marketing practices
used by the makers of electronic cigarettes.
In addition to restrictions on the sale and marketing of
e-cigarettes to minors, the AMA said it supports child-proof and
tamper-proof packaging and design, enhanced product labeling,
and restrictions on flavors that appeal to minors, like
tutti-frutti and chocolate.
It also backed prohibition of unsupported marketing claims
that the products can be used as smoking cessation tools.
In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed
rules that would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to people under
the age of 18, but would not restrict flavored products, online
sales or advertising.
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said at the time that the
proposals represented the first "foundational" step towards
broader restrictions if scientific evidence shows they are
needed to protect public health.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Toni Clarke. Editing by Andre
Grenon)