Jan 5 E-cigarette companies are reaching about
seven in 10 U.S. middle- and high-school students with
advertisements employing themes of sex, independence and
rebellion that hooked previous generations on regular
cigarettes, a government study released on Tuesday said.
The marketing strategy could reverse decades of progress in
preventing tobacco use among youth, warned the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, which suggested tighter controls
on e-cigarette sales to reduce minors' access.
"The same advertising tactics the tobacco industry used
years ago to get kids addicted to nicotine are now being used to
entice a new generation of young people to use e-cigarettes,"
said CDC Director Tom Frieden.
The CDC's National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 68.9
percent of middle- and high-school students saw e-cigarette ads
from one or more media sources in 2014, most commonly in stores
but also online, on television and in movies or magazines.
E-cigarette use among this age group soared over the past
five years, surpassing its use of regular cigarettes in 2014,
according to CDC statistics. Spending on e-cigarette advertising
also jumped, increasing to an estimated $115 million in 2014
from $6.4 million in 2011.
E-cigarettes contain cartridges that typically hold nicotine
as well as other liquids and flavorings, and a heating element
to create a vapor that the user inhales.
Many researchers believe e-cigarettes are less harmful than
regular cigarettes, but the risks are still being studied.
"Youth use of tobacco in any form (combustible,
noncombustible or electronic) is unsafe," the CDC study said.
Exposure to tobacco at a young age may cause addiction and
lasting harm to brain development, the agency reported.
Most states have passed laws banning the sale of
e-cigarettes to minors, and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's proposal to regulate the products is under
federal review.
