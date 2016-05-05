UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON May 5 The White House called the Food and Drug Administration move on Thursday to ban the sale of e-cigarettes and cigars to anyone under age 18 and impose other regulations a "common sense proposal" that helps the public health and safety of Americans.
"This is a common sense proposal carefully considered by the FDA," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, saying FDA scientists took "care and caution and concern" in implementing the rule effectively and fairly.
"This is something that our scientists believe would have a tangible impact on the basic public health and safety of the American people, particularly America's children," Earnest added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Alana Wise; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources