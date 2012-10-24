NEW YORK Oct 24 A monthly reading of U.S.
private sector employment will undergo changes to put it more in
line with the more closely watched government non-farm payrolls
report.
Automatic Data Processing said on Wednesday it had
made the changes to its private job market report as part of a
new partnership with Moody's Analytics.
While economists use the report to fine-tune their labor
market forecasts, ADP has had a spotty track record of
predicting the initial reading for non-farm payrolls.
The report will include an increased number of industry
categories and business sizes, ADP said. It will use a larger
sample size and new methodology to further align it with the
final revised readings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
ADP's monthly figures are typically released a couple days
ahead of the government's report.
The changes will be in effect as of ADP'S employment report
for October, which will be released Nov 1.