(Adds details, market reaction) Feb 3 U.S. private employers added 205,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 195,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 160,000 to 235,000. Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised up to 267,000 from an originally reported 257,000 increase. The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics. Investors took the news positively though the job gains were not as strong as in December. U.S. stock index futures added several points to gains, while the U.S. Treasury market, which has been strong of late due to concerns about lackluster overseas demand and lower yields in developed markets, sold off, boosting yields. "One of the main reasons for lower overall employment gains in January was the drop off in jobs added at the largest companies compared to December. These businesses are more sensitive to current economic conditions than small and mid-sized companies," said Ahu Yildirmaz, VP and head of the ADP Research Institute. The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment. Despite middling figures out of the U.S. manufacturing sector and weak overseas growth, the U.S. labor market has remained strong, with the country's unemployment rate currently sitting at 5.0 percent. Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. private payroll employment to have grown by 183,000 jobs in January, down from 275,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to increase by 190,000 versus 292,000 in December, and the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 5 percent. ADP private Month Reuters Prior month Prior Economists Low High payroll Poll original month Polled Estimate Estimate revised 205,000 January 195,000 257,000 267,000 45 160,000 235,000 (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)