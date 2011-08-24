NEW YORK Aug 24 When Sean McGowan signed a
contract to buy a New Jersey home in November, he didn't expect
he'd still be living with his parents nearly a year later.
The deal fell through after two appraisals came in tens of
thousands of dollars below the contract price, part of a wider
trend of differences over property valuations that is
compounding the U.S. housing crisis.
"It was very frustrating. We really wanted to move in,"
said McGowan, a 31-year-old real estate lawyer.
Many housing experts say low appraisals are yet another
headwind for a housing market already suffering from a plunge
in prices, high unemployment and tight credit.
Lenders are forced to cap their mortgage loans at the value
set by appraisers and buyers and sellers often can't agree on
how to make up the difference with an original deal price.
"It's hard to talk about any recovery of the housing market
and home prices until the appraisal issue is squared away, and
that is a broad issue," said Guy Cecala, publisher of Inside
Mortgage Finance, a Maryland-based trade publication.
Sixteen percent of Realtors reported contract cancellations
in July, matching June's level, which was the highest since
March 2010, when the National Association of Realtors began
collecting data.
Nine percent reported contract delays due to low
appraisals, and 13 percent reported a contract was renegotiated
to a lower price because an appraisal came in below the
original price in the last three months, the NAR said.
Appraisers in the United States have long been used to
controversy for their role in the country's housing market.
The appraisal system has been reformed in recent years to
put a stop to the high estimates of property values that even
appraisers admit helped inflate the housing bubble.
Many industry watchers argue the new regime has caused the
pendulum to swing too far to the other side, inadvertently
causing the opposite problem: artificially low appraisals.
"The industry, both from a lending perspective and
appraising perspective, has gotten as outrageously conservative
now as they were outrageously aggressive a few years ago," said
Rick Sharga, senior vice president of data firm RealtyTrac.
APPRAISER PURSES PINCHED
In the run-up to the housing crisis, appraisers were
accused of inflating home values to get work with realtors and
mortgage brokers.
Mortgage finance agencies Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB have barred brokers and Realtors from any role in
selecting appraisers since 2009. The Federal Housing Authority,
which plays a key role in the U.S. housing market by insuring
loans for low- and middle-income Americans, adopted a similar
ban.
The three agencies together owned or insured around 90
percent of mortgages issued in the first half of the year.
As a result, 300 to 400 appraisal management companies
(AMCs) have sprung up, mostly since 2009, to act as
intermediaries between appraisers and lenders, according to the
Appraisal Institute, an industry association.
AMCs hire contractors to provide 70 percent of residential
appraisals, while the appraising arm of banks perform the rest,
according to the same group.
Realtors and mortgage brokers, upset that their deals are
often stymied by low valuations, say AMCs are to blame in large
part for the conservative estimates. Some appraisers also
resent the loss of high fees they used to receive.
"They are hiring these young guys and it's all based on
price and not expertise," said Mike Evans, an appraiser and
former president of the American Society of Appraisers, a trade
organization.
"Some guy blows in from 300 miles away and grabs three
comps that may not be in the right area, and leaves," he said,
using the industry jargon for comparable sales that are used to
evaluate a property's value.
Appraisers in Mexico, Britain and other countries are
typically more educated than U.S. appraisers and work at small
firms, according to David Bunton, President of the Appraisal
Foundation.
AMCs and appraisal arms of banks take a cut of the
appraisal fee which averages around $400, according to Evans.
That leaves appraisers pushing for volume, not quality, he
says.
"Because they don't want the scrutiny, they don't want to
seem like they are going high, they just grab the three lowest
sales" as comparables, said David Demuro, a residential
appraiser in Florida.
Demuro mostly works for AMCs that pay at least $275 per
job, but says some appraisal fees are as low as $150. Demuro
averages 15 to 35 appraisals per month.
Industry insiders say fear among overworked appraisers of
being sued if buyers default on properties they valued too
highly, combined with anxiety about being blacklisted by banks
and AMCs, keep them cautious.
Not all contract cancellations are linked to differences
over appraisals. Tight lending rules that deny would-be house
buyers a mortgage and inspections that reveal something wrong
with the house are common causes too.
Federal agencies will not begin to regulate the companies
until at least January 2013 under the Dodd-Frank Act though
AMCs are already required to pay "reasonable and customary"
fees to appraisers.
Dennis Blanton, a Coldwell Banker realtor in Myrtle Beach,
South Carolina had a buyer agree to purchase a vacation home
for $77,500, before the appraisal came in at $50,000.
"It takes the wind out of the sails of the buyer," said
Blanton. He noted the appraiser used short sales -- whereby
home-owners are forced to sell a home often at discounts of
around 20 percent discount to normal sales -- for comparison.
His buyer is no longer looking for homes in the area.
Others argue that the move to put AMCs at the heart of
buying and selling homes has been healthy for the industry.
"Appraiser independence is a piece of the solution to the
mess we are in right now," said Austin Christensen, president
of AMCLINKS, a national appraisal company, who says appraisals
were too high before AMCs were in the picture.
"Now that you have no pressure on appraisers to arrive at
the appraisal, I think they are coming up with accurate values,
more so than ever before."
Demuro agrees. He says that five or six years ago, if he
couldn't bring in a high appraisal, the realtor or mortgage
broker would not give him work again.
That doesn't happen any more, he says.
"I don't have the added stress of thinking about, 'I may
lose this client. I may not be able to pay my bills next month
because this appraisal is not going to come in and they're
going to get upset'," he said.
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James
Dalgleish)